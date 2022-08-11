Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $51,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $133.02. 95,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

