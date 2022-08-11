Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $110.08 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $110,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $287.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

