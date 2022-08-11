Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $68.31 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $68,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

