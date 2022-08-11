Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.1 %

NOW traded down $11.04 on Thursday, hitting $505.16. 35,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,460. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.34.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $15,196,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.80.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

