Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.80. 103,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.