Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,180 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amgen were worth $59,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $294,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 18,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $4,461,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $251.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.17. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.