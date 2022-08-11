Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.54

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

