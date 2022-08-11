Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,061 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Tremor International worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 3,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Tremor International Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $827.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.24%. Equities analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

