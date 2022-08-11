Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSE. ATB Capital increased their target price on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

Trinseo Stock Up 3.2 %

TSE opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

