Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

