TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Down 3% This Week

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $156,074.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00066647 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

