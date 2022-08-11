Truefg LLC Has $29.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 13.3% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.36. 24,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

