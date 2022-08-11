Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $51.09. 98,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

