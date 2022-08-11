Truist Financial Cuts Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $60.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

