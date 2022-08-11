Truist Financial Trims Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Target Price to $16.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.58.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 27.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 274,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

