Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Truxton Trading Up 0.7 %
Truxton stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 829. Truxton has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.67.
About Truxton
