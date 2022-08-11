Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Truxton Trading Up 0.7 %

Truxton stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 829. Truxton has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.67.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

