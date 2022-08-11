Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

