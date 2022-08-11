Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,849,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.