U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,658,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $89.54 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

