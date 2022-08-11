UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €69.54 ($70.96) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a one year high of €56.25 ($57.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.75 and a 200-day moving average of €70.58.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.