UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Stock Up 0.9 %

UGI stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. UGI has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

UGI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in UGI by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

