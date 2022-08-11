Unicly CryptoPunks Collection One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,415.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $49,415.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars.

