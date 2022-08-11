UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the July 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNCRY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.50 ($12.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($19.90) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

