UniFarm Market Capitalization Hits $103,061.01 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. UniFarm has a market cap of $103,061.01 and $43,807.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015521 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00038498 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
