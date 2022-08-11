Union Investments & Development Ltd. Acquires 1,200 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for 0.1% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,869,000 after purchasing an additional 133,437 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. 97,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

