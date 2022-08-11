Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Union Pacific worth $287,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $235.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

