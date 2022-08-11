UnipolSai Assicurazioni (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) PT Raised to €3.00 at Berenberg Bank

UnipolSai Assicurazioni (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from €2.98 ($3.04) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNPLF remained flat at 2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a one year low of 2.92 and a one year high of 2.92.

About UnipolSai Assicurazioni

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life insurance business, Life insurance business, Real Estate business, and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products and services in the areas of motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

