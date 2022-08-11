UnipolSai Assicurazioni (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) PT Raised to €3.00 at Berenberg Bank

UnipolSai Assicurazioni (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from €2.98 ($3.04) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UNPLF remained flat at 2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a one year low of 2.92 and a one year high of 2.92.
About UnipolSai Assicurazioni
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UnipolSai Assicurazioni (UNPLF)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.