uniQure Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.54) for the year. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QURE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

QURE stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $912.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,263 shares of company stock worth $947,359. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in uniQure by 39.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 164,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 48.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in uniQure by 12.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

