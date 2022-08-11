uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.38.

uniQure Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market cap of $912.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

Institutional Trading of uniQure

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in uniQure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in uniQure by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

