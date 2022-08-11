uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 207.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

