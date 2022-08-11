uniQure to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for uniQure in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

uniQure Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at uniQure

NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,263 shares of company stock worth $947,359. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after buying an additional 655,732 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 541,845 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $8,113,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

