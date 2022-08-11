Unisocks Achieves Market Cap of $11.68 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Unisocks has a market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $186,834.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $38,676.47 or 1.60032983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,165.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00128261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00067211 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

