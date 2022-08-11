Uniswap Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.65 billion and approximately $226.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $8.92 or 0.00037239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006330 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000409 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,756,817 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
