Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.80

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 7554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UIS shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Unisys in the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Unisys by 152.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.