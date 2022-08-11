Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.80

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 7554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on UIS shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Unisys Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
