Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.80

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UISGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 7554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UIS shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Unisys Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Unisys in the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Unisys by 152.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

