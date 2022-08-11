United Parcel Service, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $202.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.08. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 210,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 62,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

