United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 295,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,543,000. New York Times accounts for about 0.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 698.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cannonball Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of NYT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. 78,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

