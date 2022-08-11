United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,362 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $29,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 265,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,803. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,631. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.22.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

