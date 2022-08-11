United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 3.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $73,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.58. 4,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,170. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.97.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

