United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $91.84 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 4.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.11% of CME Group worth $91,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,604. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.15.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

