United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 2.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $53,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $307.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

