United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in July

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,115.00.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

United Utilities Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

