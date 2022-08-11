UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 9th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,006 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $135,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $537.34. 18,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,180. The company has a market capitalization of $502.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

