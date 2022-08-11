Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 135,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

