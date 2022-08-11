Unity Software (NYSE:U) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Unity Software Trading Up 10.4 %

U stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,833.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

