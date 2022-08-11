Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Urbana Stock Performance

Shares of UBAAF opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Urbana has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

