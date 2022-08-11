Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Urbana Stock Performance
Shares of UBAAF opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Urbana has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.
Urbana Company Profile
