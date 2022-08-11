V2X (NYSE:VVX) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

V2X Trading Up 33.2 %

NYSE VVX opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $469.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.04.

About V2X

Vertex Aerospace Services Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Delaware, United States.

