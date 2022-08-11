VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NYSE:EGY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 2,131,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,719. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $306.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,021.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

