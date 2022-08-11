Vabble Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market cap of $1.76 million and $27,009.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vabble Coin Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,560,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

