Vale Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 83,546 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 41,168 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 1,917,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,155,668. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

