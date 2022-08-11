Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 4,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 77,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLATU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 6,120.0% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,949,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

